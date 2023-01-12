CONN. (WTNH) — The Firefighter Cancer Registry Act is getting $5.5 million dollars, which is a three million dollar increase.



The CDC is required to develop and maintain a voluntary registry of firefighters to track cancer rates. It expires at the end of this year.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal calls on Congress to reauthorize it for another five years.



“It enables us to trace and identify where cancer occurs among firefighters, what the causes may be, and what the necessary treatments are,” Sen. Blumenthal said.



He said cancer is the number one cause of death among firefighters.