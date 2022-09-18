HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One firefighter was injured in a house fire on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were called to a heavy fire on the second floor of a multi-family home at around 4:15 p.m. Two people were safely removed from the home, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

The fire was placed under control shortly after arrival.

It is unknown at this time how many families were displaced by the fire.

Stay tuned with News 8 for more updates as they become available.