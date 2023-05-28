EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling a second-alarm fire on Rosenthal Street in East Hartford on Sunday night.

The fire took place at an apartment building, displacing 10 residents who live inside, according to officials. Red Cross and East Hartford Emergency Management are assisting those who lived there.

A dog was also rescued from the fire, which was brought under control in about 40 minutes.

The fire is under investigation by the East Hartford fire marshal’s office.