Firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion while battling fire in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter had to be taken to the hospital while the Meriden Fire department battled a house fire on Atkins Street Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 5:00 Tuesday evening.

When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the building. They said it took a while to locate the fire, but they eventually put it out.

One of the firefighters suffered from heat exhaustion and was transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the fire Marshal’s office and Meriden police are investigating.