NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Fire Chief, John Alston confirmed to News 8 that an elderly woman has died following a fire in New Haven Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at 45 Mead Street just after 3 pm Thursday afternoon.

There were three people rescued from the multi-family home at 45 Mead Street.

This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you details as they become available.