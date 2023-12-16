CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Windham Fire Department responded to a residential fire in Chaplin yesterday afternoon.

On Dec. 15 at 3:17 p.m., the North Windham Fire Department was dispatched to 175 North Bedlam Rd. for reports of smoke. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they encountered a structure engulfed in flames, said officials.

Courtesy of the South Windham Fire Department

Courtesy of the South Windham Fire Department

Courtesy of the South Windham Fire Department

Courtesy of the South Windham Fire Department

Courtesy of the South Windham Fire Department

Courtesy of the South Windham Fire Department

“Crews were met with heavy heat and fire during the initial operation and performed a transitional attack,” said the North Windham Fire Department.

Officials said no injuries were reported and the fire was quickly knocked down. Crews stayed at the scene to help with clean-up.