CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Windham Fire Department responded to a residential fire in Chaplin yesterday afternoon.
On Dec. 15 at 3:17 p.m., the North Windham Fire Department was dispatched to 175 North Bedlam Rd. for reports of smoke. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they encountered a structure engulfed in flames, said officials.
“Crews were met with heavy heat and fire during the initial operation and performed a transitional attack,” said the North Windham Fire Department.
Officials said no injuries were reported and the fire was quickly knocked down. Crews stayed at the scene to help with clean-up.