California firefighters put out large blaze at Huntington Park shoe factory

Firefighters put out a massive blaze at a warehouse in Huntington Park, Calif. Monday night, officials said.

The fire was reported around 8:29 p.m. at a shoe factory located at Salt Lake Avenue and E. Gage Avenue, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed heavy fire and smoke could be seen emanating from the commercial structure. The roof also appeared to have collapsed.

Five engines responded to the fire and were seen fighting the blaze from the ground and from a neighboring roof.

The fire was put out just after 11 p.m.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries in the blaze and was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.