BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – An adult-use cannabis dispensary opened in Bristol on Friday.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp began selling cannabis products at 10 a.m. at its location at 820 Farmington Avenue. This is the first dispensary in Bristol.

The medial and adult-use dispensary will be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“Trulieve has a long history in Connecticut that dates back to the first medical cannabis sale in 2014, so we are proud to now offer adult-use cannabis in the state,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. “Our team is ready to welcome patients and customers into this beautiful new Trulieve dispensary. We remain committed to supporting our patients throughout their cannabis journey and expanding our offerings to Connecticut’s new adult-use cannabis market.”

