First day of fall semester at UConn a different experience due to COVID-19

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the first day of the fall semester at UConn, a full two weeks after students first arrived on campus.

This all comes as an entire dorm is under quarantine after several students there tested positive for COVID-19.

“Well, we came back two weeks earlier, it was boring, like nothing really to do, no classes,” says sophomore Aidan Myatt. “Definitely very different. Not seeing nearly as many students. It just seems like it’s not as fun really.”

UConn currently has 56 positive COVID-19 cases on campus in Storrs — many in the Garrigus Suites Residence Hall. Monday nearly 300 of those residents are under quarantine. Several students tell us they’ve seen classmates failing to follow the protocols.

“I’ve seen a lot of people not doing anything, either in blatant disregard of the rules or just they don’t care,” said sophomore Molly Brown.

UConn’s dean of students, Eleanor Daugherty tells us she’s proud that most students are taking the COVID-19 precautions seriously. But she’s aware that some are falling short. Officials tell us students are encouraged to report any unsafe situations.

Students have been making the best of the unusual situation

Freshman Yasmin Rivera tells News 8, “I was nervous because this is really my first time away from home, but when I got here it was really fun. I had a good time in quarantine. I really just kept to myself and my friend group.”

“It was pretty good, low-key. We stayed in our rooms,” added freshman Rochelle Cenac. “I kind of hung out with the same small group of people, we stayed outside most of the time.”

As classes kick off across the UConn system, UConn Stamford campus has seen two cases – both of those commuter students. There have been no positive cases from residents on the Stamford campus.