NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first-ever “ACES Laces Up for Education” charity walk to benefit the Area Cooperative Educational Services happened on Sunday.

The 2-mile walk started at Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven, and ended with a continental breakfast and carousel rides.

News 8’s Sarah Cody emceed the event, which featured music, cornhole, science projects, face painting and more.

People who went said it’s great to raise awareness for the work being done by educators with ACES.

“It’s a great opportunity to become more aware of students with autism and young people and really lend your heart out to families who may need your support at different times,” one attendee said.

About 300 people showed up, and they all got a free T-shirt.