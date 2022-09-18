NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Family fun, vendors, group fitness and cooking demos. That was all part of the first-ever “Gather New Haven” festival on Sunday.

Over a dozen organizations put together a community event at De Gale Field, aiming to celebrate health, wellness and connections with nature.

“Our mission is about cultivating our community and building connections with nature so that they can thrive together,” said Brent Peterkin, executive director of the event. “So, we believe fundamentally that there’s a role for nature and the natural world in all of our lives.”

Organizers say they plan to make “Gather New Haven” an annual event.