First Responder mass, in Waterburby on Sept. 11, 2022 held at Immaculate Church. (PHOTO): News 8

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A First Responder mass was held on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. in recognition of the tragic events of 9-11.

Mass was at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception (Immaculate Church). The sermon was delivered by Fr James Sullivan.

Flag raised outside Waterbury church Basilica of the Immaculate Conception on Sept. 11, 2022 during First Responder mass. (PHOTO): News 8

Members of the Waterbury Police and Fire Department filed in and were seated up front. A display was set up inside the church showing firefighter gear, a fire hat, and uniforms.