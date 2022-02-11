HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s no secret drones can enhance public safety, but training costs hundreds of dollars, and cloud storage can cost thousands. But what if it was free for first responders? That’s the case in Hartford.

It’s called Flight to the Future and it’s free of charge for those who risk their lives to save others. Waterbury Administrative Battalion Chief James Burns is away from the firehouse this week.

“To gain more hands-on experience, to network among the students, and also the very experienced trainers we have here at Aquiline that are sharing their skill and knowledge,” Burns said.

This week is all about professional development and the training is free of charge. It’s all centered around unmanned aircraft known as drones.

“We can go through that training anytime that we have free time to do it. It really prepared me for the FAA pilot exam,” Burns said.

Hartford-based drone solutions company Aquiline Drones is now offering its online drone training free of charge to first responders in Connecticut and also nationwide.

“It saves lives, it enhances what they do for work, it also keeps them out of harm’s way,” said Barry Alexander, CEO & Founder of Aquiline Drones.

On Thursday, Burns and some of his colleagues put news skills to the test at Rye Park in South Windsor.

Waterbury plans to use thermal cameras on drones for search and rescue missions and to access areas that might now otherwise be accessible.

“The City of Waterbury is looking into using drones on emergency scenes for information gathering, being able to put an unmanned vehicle where we would have to put firefighters in danger to get the same information,” Burns said.

Aquiline is launching another class in the coming weeks, only next time it’ll be civilians from Hartford gearing up to pass the FAA’s drone pilot exam and launch drone-based careers.

“Drones are here to stay. Our goal is to make drones as commonplace as the everyday use of cars and to get into drones, there has to be a responsible and safe approach,” Alexander said.