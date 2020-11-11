First responders reunite with baby delivered in car

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, first responders in New York reunited with a baby they helped deliver in the back of a car. On Aug. 23, first-time mother Kianna Williams was in the car on her way to the hospital, when her baby decided he just couldn’t wait to be born.

“It was around 5 o’clock in the afternoon we got a call for a young lady in labor,” explained Cpt. Jim Halpin. “As we responded up the street, to Third Avenue, dispatch gave us more information as we pulled up and the information was the baby’s head was out.”

Moments after first responders arrived, baby Xavier was born healthy in the back of a Nissan Altima, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

“We took care of the baby with a blanket, held the baby, clamped the cord, we cut the cord, cleaned the baby up, took care of mom, got mom on the stretcher and brought her to the hospital,” said Halpin.

The baby’s family thanked the first responders for their quick actions during a very stressful time.

“Through it all, they remained calm,” explained Natalie Kroon, Xavier’s Grandmother. “It was a smooth delivery. I’m still shaken from that day. But thank God my daughter is doing well! My grandson is doing well. And I’m just so grateful to you guys again.”

On Tuesday, the 2-month-old was presented with a Watervliet Fire Department onesie. The first responders and the family said Aug. 23 is a day they will never forget.

“That’s the kind of call that you get back in the rig and you high-five and you got a smile on your face,” said firefighter Rick Marzzano. “Not all calls go our way. Not all calls have a great ending, and that was a great ending.”