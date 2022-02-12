SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is recovering from serious injuries after he fell 15 feet while rock-climbing this morning.

Visitors from all over go to the Southington recreational area for hiking or climbing. This was the case Saturday morning for a 27-year-old man from East Haven. According to first responders, the man just started climbing the mountain when he fell approximately 15 feet.

Southington Fire Department Captain Ed Crandall said units first arrived on scene to evaluate the man’s injuries before bringing in the remaining equipment to get him out. Crandall said eight people travelled a third of a mile through the woods to carry the man to the ambulance.

While he was conscious, the man was suffering from serious injuries, including possible fractures to his ribs, Crandall said.

“Errors happen, mistakes happen,” Crandall said. “Luckily he fell from a short distance.”

It’s unclear whether the man was an experienced climber, but police said it appeared his climbing equipment malfunctioned.

Thankfully, the fire department became certified in rope rescuing a few years ago through a federal grant that funded specializing training and equipment to handle these kinds of incidents. The department averages about six rescues a year for lost or injured climbers and hikers.

“A lot of people go out there might lose their bearings and get lost and find themselves in a situation,” Crandall said.

Sam Magnanini, a Southington resident, couldn’t wait to hit the trails this weekend with Ashley Mafale. They’ve been hiking Ragged Mountain since they were kids and love the chance to be outdoors.

Mafale, who lives in Unionville, said they enjoy being outside and hiking because it’s nice to “not have to think about work and focus on the little things.”

Magnanini said that by hiking or climbing, “you kind of take on the risk.”

Magnanini and Mafale know the dangers that come with these activities and make sure to take precautions like carrying an alarm, having extra food and water on-hand, and carrying a portable GPS.

“[The GPS] is definitely a great thing to have if you’re in a place that you’re not familiar with it,” Mafale said.

Whether you’re hiking or climbing, first responders urge you to travel with someone, have your cell phone and portable charger with you, and wear proper clothing.



