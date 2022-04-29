ROCKVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Another week of testimony wrapped up on Friday in the Fitbit murder trial of Richard Dabate. The 45-year-old is accused of killing his wife, Connie, inside their Ellington home.

During their testimony, former neighbors of Richard and Connie Dabate recounted how Dec. 23, 2015, started off like any other day. But they said the morning quickly took a turn when police swarmed the couple’s house on Birchview Drive.

Connie Dabate. Photo provided by the Margotta family

Richard Dabate claimed a man broke into their house, subsequently killing his wife, and leaving him injured. The state and Dabate’s defense team asked these neighbors if they saw the man Dabate had described, had a break-in at their own home or noticed anything out of the ordinary. They all said no.

Their testimony is part of the state’s effort to establish a timeline, piecing together what happened. They built on that by pulling-up surveillance video from the YMCA in Ellington, where Connie Dabate went that morning to take a workout class. The day ended with jurors seeing an image of her pulling out of the Y’s parking lot to head home, where she would be murdered.

Exactly when that happened is expected to be analyzed next week as investigators have said the timeline provided by Richard Dabate is contradicted by Connie’s online activity and her Fitbit, which tracked her movement up until her death. It registered her moving about an hour after Dabate said their confrontation, with the masked intruder, took place.

The trial will resume on Monday.