Five bad habits that could make you appear older

(CNN) – Stopping wrinkles starts at night. The first thing you should do to prevent aging — sleep on your back.

Dr. Barbara Joy Jones, primary care physician, says “Stomach sleepers and side sleepers in the middle of the night you’re getting actually a pulling of your skin over time can form wrinkles prematurely.”

Northside Hospital Gwinnett’s Dr. Jones also says night time is the right time to nurture your eyes.

Part of that — putting down the cell phone so they aren’t strained further and she says, “Under your eyes is the thinnest skin on your body so you want to make sure you put a good eye cream and moisturize underneath.”

And if you enjoy a hot shower or bath, stop — Dr. Jones says it could be aging you, “In the shower you will actually deplete your skin of its moisture and its water so when you’re taking showers make sure they are lukewarm to warm.”

Stress will age you more than anything, Dr. Jones says. Find ways to lessen stress before bed.

Which brings up the next point, getting a good night’s sleep.

She says, “When you don’t have enough sleep the blood vessels actually become leaky and therefore you show it on your face in the form of under eye circles and swelling and dark circles and bags.”

Changing bad habits now, can help bring good health in the future.

