HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Five people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash this morning in Hartford, according to police.

Around 2 a.m., the Hartford Police Department responded to 107 Franklin Ave. where they witnessed a two-car collision.

Lieutenant Boisvert with Hartford police said five people were taken to the hospital with some of them in critical but stable condition.

Franklin Ave. is closed to the public as officials are investigating and clearing the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with News8 for updates.