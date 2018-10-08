1  of  2
Flags at half-staff to honor Bridgeport sailor killed during Pearl Harbor attack

Flags are flying at half-staff across the state on Monday in honor of a Bridgeport sailor who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The remains of Watertender First Class Stephen Pepe were buried with full military honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

Pepe was a crew member on the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked in December, 1941. 429 crewmen died as the battleship capsized.

His remains were just recently identified.

