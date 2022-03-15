ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont has directed the flags to half-staff beginning on Friday in honor of the Rocky Hill Fire Captain who died from work-related cancer.

From sunrise to sunset on Friday, March 18, U.S. and state flags should be lowered to half-staff in honor of Rocky Hill Fire Captain James Lamarre. Captain Lamarre died in the line of duty as a result of work-related cancer.

Funeral services for Captain Lamarre will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. James Church in Rocky Hill.

“Captain Lamarre’s passing is a terrible reminder of the dangers firefighters face throughout their careers in the name of public service and the protection of others,” Governor Lamont said. “First responders like Captain Lamarre embody the best of our state and our country. On behalf of the State of Connecticut, I send my condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the Rocky Hill Fire Department and Benino-Beck VFW Post 2138. I ask the residents of our state to keep him and his family in your prayers.”

Captain Lamarre served the Rocky Hill Police Department for 27 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

According to the Rocky Hill Fire Department, Captain Lamarre had been battling cancer for the past several months.