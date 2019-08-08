LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

Floods and storms cause damage across Hartford

News

by: Britney Dixon

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 20 incidents were reported from the heavy rain Wednesday night.

These incidents ranged from cars abandoned in the roads to flooded basements.

Below is a map of the incidents reported by National Weather Service.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss