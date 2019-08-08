Floods and storms cause damage across Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 20 incidents were reported from the heavy rain Wednesday night.
These incidents ranged from cars abandoned in the roads to flooded basements.
Below is a map of the incidents reported by National Weather Service.
