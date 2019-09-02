Florida bakery creates hurricane-themed cakes ahead of Hurricane Dorian contact

Breaking News
Coast Guard responding to more than 30 ‘in distress’ on boat
Florida bakery creates hurricane-themed cakes ahead of Hurricane Dorian

(Photo: @comfybones)

(WTNH) — In the midst of a worrying time for many Floridians and residents in the Bahamas, a Florida bakery shop is looking to lift some spirits with a creative twist on a baking good.

In a report from CNN, Bakery shop Publix has created hurricane-themed cakes, and the sweet concoction is making waves on social media.

Some are getting extremely creative in their cake designs, including a short list of items people will pick up in preparation for the hurricane!

While natural disasters are overwhelming and important matters, it’s clear the panhandle state’s spirit is not wavering.

For more coverage on Hurricane Dorian, click here.

