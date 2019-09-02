Florida bakery creates hurricane-themed cakes ahead of Hurricane Dorian contact

(WTNH) — In the midst of a worrying time for many Floridians and residents in the Bahamas, a Florida bakery shop is looking to lift some spirits with a creative twist on a baking good.

In a report from CNN, Bakery shop Publix has created hurricane-themed cakes, and the sweet concoction is making waves on social media.

We got this cake from publix for our hurricane party pic.twitter.com/AKVSA6JVRF — 𝕤𝕒𝕞 🔸 (@comfybones) August 30, 2019

Some are getting extremely creative in their cake designs, including a short list of items people will pick up in preparation for the hurricane!

Don’t forget to get a Publix cake. pic.twitter.com/ssUQbkhqcz — Lyda Astrove (@LydaAstrove) August 30, 2019

While natural disasters are overwhelming and important matters, it’s clear the panhandle state’s spirit is not wavering.

