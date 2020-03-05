Florida police department tells residents it will test their meth to see if it’s contaminated with coronavirus for free

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida police department wants you to know that if you have recently purchased any illegal street drugs, you can bring it to their station to get it tested for coronavirus.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department posted the PSA on its Facebook page last week. The tongue-in-cheek post issues a warning that if you recently bought cocaine, meth, heroin, or any other street drugs in their area, it may be contaminated with coronavirus.

The police department goes on to urge those to bring their drugs to the police department for free testing. If you’re uncomfortable going to the police department, police say they will come to you — in the privacy of your own home!