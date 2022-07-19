(WTNH) – The weather is getting uncomfortable as temperatures are set to rise into the 90s on Tuesday. People are already seeking out ways to beat the heat.

It’s going to be hot over the next few days and in New Haven, the city has issued an extreme heat alert through Sunday. That means the cooling centers are open and there are a number of splash pads open.

“I always think, where’s the first place to go. It’s Lighthouse. There’s always a nice breeze, get in the water, jump in the splash pad, and just have fun,” said Tracy Blanford of New Haven.

It’s important you find ways to stay cool this week. Some tips to remember are to drink plenty of water, limit time outside, and wear lightweight clothing.