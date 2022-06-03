WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – If you didn’t know, Friday is National Donut Day.

National Donut Day has been around since 1938 to honor the Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies. They are a group of women who delivered donuts to soldiers during WWI.

People in Connecticut were celebrating National Donut Day at Neil’s Donuts in Wallingford on Friday.

“We would have about 100 dozen donuts on order on National Donut Day. People seem to want their donuts and bring them into the office,” said Neil Bukowski, owner of Neil’s Donuts.

Donut places nationwide are celebrating with deals for customers.