Folks hoping to squeeze in one more beach day before holiday weekend ends

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – People are hoping to squeeze in one more beach day before the holiday weekend ends.

Independence Day may have been on Sunday, but celebrations are still going on.

Last year, the pandemic put a damper on festivities, but this year, people are determined to get things back to normal.

While the weather might not be ideal, but it’s not enough to stop people from heading to the beach.

Last year, the pandemic robbed people of their 4th of July holiday weekend celebrations, but this year, they insist on making up for lost time.

“This time last year we were hunkered down in the house. We’re in our 70s, so we stayed home and didn’t see our family for over a year,” said Gay Fialko.

While a lot of people are extending their Independence Day celebrations, some on the campgrounds have a different plan.

“Today, we are ending our just over two-week stay at Hammonasset, so I’m making up and getting ready to go home,” said Carl Ford.

Not everyone is ready to give up the beach.

If you’re looking for another place to celebrate, Naugatuck is going to shoot off its fireworks during its summer celebration, which is in August.