Food bank opens in Manchester with hopes of distributing $30M worth of food throughout New England each year

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A new food bank has opened in Manchester with the goal of helping families fight food insecurity across New England.

Midwest Food Bank has made Manchester their New England home. The charity organization with facilities as far as Kenya is ready to hit the ground running in Connecticut.

“Not just a warehouse, it’s a distribution center,” Jan Young said. “We have no desire to store the food. Get it in, and get it out.”

Young is the executive director of the 55,000 square foot warehouse that holds approximately $1 million worth of food.

You’ll find a variety of items at the warehouse. Every dollar that is donated turns into $30 of distributed food for families in need.

“Especially with the pandemic, families on edge, many are using them for the first time,” Young said.

She’s referring to the many local pantries in the state that have reached out, expressing a need for their food. The items may be approaching a sell-by date or were donated from a damaged case, but are all safe for consumption. That includes those in their 40-foot refrigerated containers.

They are looking to acquire more nutritious food, but that will require funding.

“We are trying to up the ante on the food we distribute because we care about people’s health,” Young said.

Since the pandemic started, one in five Americans has been reliant on pantries or donated food. Young said their goal is to distribute $30 million worth of food each year throughout New England.