Foodshare announces ‘Turkey and Thirty’ campaign to collect turkeys for CT families in need

(WTNH) – With Thanksgiving just three weeks away, Connecticut Foodshare announced their “Turkey and Thirty” campaign on Thursday.

Foodshare’s goal this year is to collect and distribute more than 51,000 turkeys for Connecticut families in need over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Our team is going to work very hard over the next several weeks. We can collect virtual turkeys, go out, and buy it for you,” said Jason Jakubowski, President, and CEO of Foodshare.

There are 700 agencies and partners across the state helping with collection and distribution. For more information, click here.