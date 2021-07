BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency crews are responding to a tree down in Burlington.

The Burlington Fire Department reported that Foot Road is closed between Village Lane and Vineyard Road due to a large tree down.

Foot Road is closed between Village Lane in Vineyard Road due to a large tree down taking out the wires, there is no power in the area. Eversource is enroute. — Burlington Fire (CT) (@BurlingtonFD) July 12, 2021

The tree reportedly took out wires and there is no power in the area.

Eversource crews are on the way to the scene.

No additional information was reported at this time.