Ford recalls 108,000 cars as seat belts may not hold in a crash

This Feb. 11, 2016 photo shows the Ford logo on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Ford is recalling about 830,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Mexico, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, because the side door latches can break and the doors can open while the vehicles are moving. The recall covers […]

(AP) — Ford is recalling over 108,000 midsize cars in North America to fix a problem that could stop the seat belts from holding people in a crash.

The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2015 model year. The company says the cars’ front seat belt cables can lose strength due to heat buildup and may not adequately restrain passengers.

Ford says it’s aware of one injury from the problem.

Dealers will apply a protective coating to the cables. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 9.