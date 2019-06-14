Former ALEA Director Spencer Collier arrested in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spencer Collier was arrested in Baldwin County Friday for allegedly making a false report.

The former ALEA Director and politician, who just retired as Chief of the Selma Police Department, currently lives in Fairhope.

News 5 has learned the report stemmed from an allegation of fraudulent credit card use at a local hotel.

Collier told News 5 he filed the report because his son used his bank card. Collier says, at the time, he was unaware that his estranged wife had given the son permission.

“I have no doubt that I will be exonerated – but the entire episode is embarrassing,” Collier told News 5. “I wish to apologize to the Daphne Police Department and also express my gratitude for their professionalism throughout the entire incident.”

Collier was booked and released from the Daphne City Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court July 30.

Collier and former Alabama Governor Robert Bentley recently reached a settlement to end a lawsuit filed by Collier claiming Bentley wrongfully fired him in 2016. Right after that, Collier accused Bentley of having an inappropriate relationship with an aide, launching a scandal that led to Bentley’s resignation.

Before his time with ALEA, Collier represented the 105th District in the Alabama House of Representatives.