Former East Hartford resident sentenced to prison for fentanyl trafficking

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A former East Hartford resident was sentenced to three years of prison for trafficking fentanyl on Tuesday.

Marcus Rivera-Mejia, a Honduran native, was arrested in October 2020 after arriving at a parking lot with a kilogram of fentanyl that was intended to be delivered.

According to court documents and statements made in court in 2019, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force developed evidence that the 36-year-old was a narcotics courier for someone living in Mexico. Investigators stopped River-Mejia’s vehicle at a traffic stop and seized $6,000 in cash, but was released soon after.

Rivera-Mejia has been detained since his arrest in October 2020 and pleaded guilty on June 1, 2021, to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more with fentanyl.

Rivera-Mejia will face immigration proceedings when he completes his prison term because he came to the U.S. in 2007 illegally from Honduras.