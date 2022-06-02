GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Groton Superintendent of Schools has been indicted on federal child pornography charges.

According to court documents, on September 20, 2021, Paul Kadri arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport terminal in Florida from Panama City, Panama. Kadri was referred to baggage control to have a secondary inspection performed.

The court documents stated that during the inspection, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) located electronic devices. CBP officials stated they saw Kadri reach into his bag and remove what appeared to be pliers. That’s when CBP officials said they saw Kadri use the pliers to destroy several thumb drives he had in the suitcase.

Kadri told officials the thumb drives contained personal items with his girlfriend that he did not want anyone to see. Court documents state that Kadri was detained and during the pat-down he stated, “he believed he was being detained because of sexual activities he was having with underage females.”

On the flash drive that was not destroyed, officials said they located hundreds of folders with females’ names, and inside, there were folders of nude photos of the girls. The documents stated that the girls appeared to be very young.

Law enforcement located approximately 10 images of child sexual exploitation material, which depicted children under the age of 18, engaged in sexual acts.

Kadri told officials he had a 2-year work visa and moved to Colombia for school and to start a company. He said he moved to Colombia because of a problem he had in the states where he worked as a superintendent of schools but was fired because of harassment.

Kadri was the superintendent of Groton Public Schools from 2008 to 2013.

Kadri was charged with transportation of child porn and possession of child porn. Each charge comes with a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

