Former NBA Star and Old Saybrook native Vin Baker hosting second annual Addiction Ends Now fundraiser

(WTNH) — Former NBA star and Old Saybrook native Vin Baker has been sober for more than 8 years, and he wants others to follow his lead and get help.

On Saturday, Baker will host his second annual Addiction Ends Now 5k race. All of the proceeds from the event will go towards Bakers Foundation and support those in need of help for addiction.

News 8’s Erik Dobratz will emcee the event.

