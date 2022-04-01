NEW YORK (AP) — A former Connecticut man was jailed without bail after being extradited from California to face charges in the strangulation death of a woman he’d met on a dating app.

Thirty-one-year-old Danueal Drayton was arraigned in Queens on Friday on charges including murder in the July 2018 death of Samantha Stewart. Prosecutors say Stewart had connected with Drayton on Tinder.

Authorities say Drayton, formerly of New Haven, Connecticut, went on a date with the 29-year-old Stewart on July 16, 2018. They say that once inside Stewart’s apartment, Drayton beat and strangled Stewart and killed her.

A message seeking comment was left with an attorney for Drayton.