(WTNH) – The Democratic and Republican conventions will kick the political campaigns into high gear. For Bob Stefanowski, this is round two with Governor Ned Lamont.

In 2018, both ran for an empty governor’s seat. Both are coming from the private sector and both had no previous political experience.

In 2018, it was a close call. Lamont won the election with just over a 3-point margin. So, does Stefanowski have what it takes to convince voters that 2022 is his year?

Former Democratic Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz and former Republican Senate Minority Leader John McKinney are giving analysis of the conventions.