(WTNH) – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Leora Levy in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Connecticut.

A spokesperson for Levy told News 8 that Trump made the announcement in a live phone call to a meeting of the Montville Republican Town Committee on Thursday night.

Levy is running against former House Republican Leader Themis Klarides and Fairfield attorney Peter Lumaj in the race to take on incumbent Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal this November.

Both campaigns have released statements.

Klarides said, “I am proud to be endorsed by those who know how to win in Connecticut: Mayors, First Selectmen, town councilors, state representatives, state senators, town committee chairs.”

Lumaj said, “Nothing has changed. The voters have a choice to make between me, a true, unwavering conservative, or Themis who is an established candidate.”