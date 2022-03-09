WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — March 8 marked International Women’s Day, an opportunity to honor those who have accomplished incredible things.

The Connecticut chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization welcomed former Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) at the New England Air Museum for a special event.

McSally, who is originally from New England, served as a congresswoman and a senator in Arizona.

Before that, she attended the Air Force Academy and was the first female combat fighter pilot in the U.S.

“When I was growing up, when I was a little girl, it was actually against the law for women to be fighter pilots, and you know, I couldn’t believe it, but those barriers are now broken down,” McSally said. “I had many women before me…the women pilots in World War II who inspired me and paved the way for me. I’ve paved the way, and so many others paved the way for others. So, the message to anybody, no matter what your age, no matter what your background: This is America. You should be able to be anything you want to be. What are your dreams? Dream big, and the sky is the limit for you.”

McSally has 325 combat hours. She served six deployments in the Middle East and earned the rank of colonel.