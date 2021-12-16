Former state Sen. Edith Prague dies at 96

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Former state Sen. Edith Prague died Thursday morning at age 96.

Prague, a Democrat who represented Columbia, died surrounded by loved ones, according to her obituary. She had suffered from health problems, including a couple of minor strokes.

She served 26 years in the General Assembly and as a state senator from 1994 to 2012 then as commissioner of the Connecticut Department on Aging, which is now the Department of Aging and Disability Services) from 2013 until her retirement in 2014.

“Edith Prague is the jewel of eastern Connecticut,” Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said. “She is a legend, whose feisty and caring personality will never be forgotten. She was as compassionate as she was bold, and through her entire life had an energy that was nothing short of infectious. Edith absolutely left her mark on Connecticut. I extend my deepest condolences to her family and friends. She will be missed.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D) called Prague a “fierce and outspoken advocate for seniors.”

“During her decades in government, she was a powerful voice for workers – walking picket lines into her 90s,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said. “As commissioner of the Department on Aging, she was unafraid to speak truth to power, no matter the consequences. Simply put, she was a model public servant.”

Senate President Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven) and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) said Prague was “a relentless fighter in her advocacy for workers, for the elderly, and for her constituents.”

“If you found yourself allied with her on an issue of passion, you were in luck,” Looney and Duff said. “If you were on the opposite side of her, you knew you were in for a battle. But along with her passion was a profound empathy and a deep respect for others.”