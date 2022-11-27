Former state senator Eric Coleman has scheduled an announcement about his upcoming plans in Hartford, per release.

“After careful consideration of the challenges our community faces, and conferring with many friends and supporters, I have decided to make a special announcement about my commitment to the city of Hartford,” Coleman said in a statement.

The announcement will be at The Artists Collective in Hartford at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Coleman has been a Superior Court judge since 2018.

He served as state senator for Connecticut’s 2nd District (Hartford, Bloomfield and Windsor) from 1995-2017.