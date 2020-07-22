Former UConn great Stanley Robinson passes away at 32

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTNH) — Stanley “Sticks” Robinson, a starting forward on UConn’s 2008-09 Final Four men’s basketball team, passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning at his home in Birmingham, Alabama.

“I am truly heartbroken,” said Hall of Fame Coach Jim Calhoun, Robinson’s coach at UConn, who had kept in close contact with his former player. “Stanley was such a beautiful person, caring and giving. He was a gentle soul, too gentle for this world.

“He was not only loved by his teammates, but everybody who met Sticks liked him. He will always be a Husky.”

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Robinson, who turned 32 years old last week, appeared in 126 games for the Huskies, which ranks 23rd all-time, with 103 starts (10th all-time). He averaged 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over his four-year UConn career, scoring 1,231 career points (36th all-time) and grabbing 776 rebounds.

Robinson had a stretch of 34 consecutive games in double figures. His UConn teams won 90 games, including a 31-5 record in 2008-09, when the Huskies reached the Final Four in Detroit.

“He was easily one of the best athletes I ever coached,” Calhoun said.

Robinson is survived by three daughters.

Web Extra: News 8 Feature on Stanley Robinson from 2008