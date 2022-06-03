NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Yale-New Haven Hospital employee was killed in a shooting at a St. Francis Hospital medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Dr. Preston J. Phillips was a Harvard Medical School Graduate who completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Yale-New Haven Hospital from 1990 to 1996, according to Yale officials.

Dr. Preston Phillips worked as a board-certified orthopedic surgeon at Warren Clinic affiliated with St. Francis Hospital, at the time of his death. Phillips also had a special interest in spinal surgery and joint reconstruction, according to the Saint Francis Health System website.

Yale-New Haven Hospital employees are mourning the loss of their former colleague and friend Preston J. Phillips.

“On behalf of the entire Yale New Haven Health family, I offer our deepest sympathies to the Saint Francis Health System family over the horrific loss of Preston Phillips, MD and his colleagues. Dr. Phillips was a resident in the Orthopedic Surgery Residency Training program at Yale-New Haven Hospital from 1990 to 1996. It is hard to process yet another tragedy of this nature and we offer our prayers to his friends and the families involved. We must recommit ourselves to finding a better path forward by bolstering support for behavioral health services as we do everything in our power to eliminate the scourge of gun violence in our communities,” said Thomas Balcezak, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Yale-New Haven Health.

The three other victims killed in the shooting were William Love, 73, Amanda Dawn Glenn, 40, and Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

The Tulsa Community Foundation set up an emergency fund to help Saint Francis employees impacted by the shooting. For more information on how to help, click here.