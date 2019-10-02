Fotis Dulos speaks after gag order, says Jennifer had ‘serious psychological problems’ that caused their split

(WTNH) — New developments in the case of missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, said she had “serious psychological problems” which added to their failed marriage.

Dulos made those comments to Athens website Proto Thema.

He said their relationship started breaking down in 2010 and that Jennifer began to take him out of her life, becoming – what he calls – an “increasingly distant hermit.”

That interview came after Superior Court Judge John Blawie issued a gag order in the case, barring Dulos and his lawyer, Norm Pattis, from talking to the media. The ruling came on Sept. 12.

Related: Prosecutor seeking gag order in criminal case against Fotis Dulos

The Hartford Courant has gone to court to fight the gag order. The paper arguing the gag order exceeds the court’s authority and is a violation of free speech.

The state Supreme Court has not yet agreed to hear the paper’s appeal.