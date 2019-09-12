Fotis Dulos to make an appearance in court on added third charge

(WTNH) — The estranged husband of missing mom Jennifer Dulos will be in court on Thursday after being arrested once again in the past week.

That arrest added a third charge to the two other charges that Fotis Dulos is already facing. Police detailed it all in more than 40 pages of the arrest warrant.

Here are some of the takeaways from the pages of the warrant:

Police say Fotis drove his employees red truck from Farmington to New Canaan the morning Jennifer went missing. They captured it on surveillance.

The car was then seen parked along Lapham Road near Waveny Park. This is significant because that’s where Jennifer’s car was found abandoned later that day.

Jennifer’s blood was eventually found in the employees’s truck.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured Jennifer Dulos arriving back at her home at 8:05 a.m. after dropping her five kids off at school.

Police believe Fotis Dulos was lying in wait.

At 10:25 a.m., we see Jennifer Dulos’ SUV leaving. Police believe her body was inside and Fotis Dulos was behind the wheel.

According to the arrest warrant, Dulos drove his employee’s red truck from his Farmington home to New Canaan on May 24th and left it near Waveny Park, the same area where Jennifer’s car was later found abandoned.

The employee would later tell police that when he went to get his car back from Fotis, and Fotis told him to remove some of the seats. He eventually did, but kept them. Police then found traces of Jennifer Dulos’s blood on the fabric.

Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend was also arrested last week on the same charge. We learned that she admitted she wasn’t truthful with police early on in the investigation.

According to the arrest warrant, she says when Dulos came back to Farmington in the employee’s truck, he was trying to clean a stain that he described as spilled coffee.

The pair was originally arrested a week after Jennifer Dulos went missing after they were allegedly caught on surveillance in Hartford dumping bags that were later found to contain Jennifer Dulos’s blood, some clothing, and items used for cleaning.

As you may recall, blood was found in her garage. Police believe she was the victim of an attack that someone then tried to clean up.

Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis have maintained their innocence.