Four arrested for fighting at Ocean Beach Park

New London Police responded to Ocean Beach Park just before 7 p.m. for a report of a physical disturbance involving multiple people.

Upon arrival, officers had contact with several individuals involved in a physical disturbance. OC spray was used by the officers to gain control, according to police.

Four people were arrested and charged with breach of peace, including 28-year-old Lauren Hidalgo of New Haven, 28-year-old Mandel Bidone of Ansonia, 26-year-old Erik Torres of New Haven and 20-year-old Marco Pujoles of New Haven.

Hidalgo was also charged with interfering with police. Torres was also charged with reckless endangerment and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Police say no serious injuries were reported or sustained by involved parties.

