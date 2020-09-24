Four CT public schools named 2020 National Blue Ribbon schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four schools in Connecticut were named 2020 National Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education Thursday. The four schools are:

George Hersey Robertson School in Coventry

Norton School in Cheshire

South Street School in Danbury

Northeast School in Vernon

George Hersey Robertson School and Norton School were both recognized as “Exemplary High Performing Schools.” The Department of Education identifies those as “among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.”

South Street School and Northeast School were recognized as “Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools.” The award lists those schools as “among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.”

“Connecticut’s public school teachers are the best in the United States, and the tools they are providing our youngest residents are enabling them to achieve success throughout their careers,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “I firmly believe that the strong work of so many of our educators is having an impact. I congratulate these schools on earning this national distinction and wish them continued success.”

Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona added, “Receiving this prestigious honor speaks to the true team effort it takes to make tangible progress on closing gaps in opportunities, access, and outcomes that exist for too many of our students.”

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13. For more information about the program, visit the U.S. Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon Schools Program website.