BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two individuals were arrested and charged for beating and robbing a 75-year-old man, and operating a stolen vehicle, said the Bridgeport Police Department.

Police say the robbery and beating took place on Nov. 16. in the victim’s own backyard. The two suspects repeatedly punched the victim before stealing his wallet. The victim, who police have not identified, sustained a minor head injury.

After witnessing the robbery on video, police say the suspects approached the victim with their arms hidden, and “motioned as if they had guns.” The suspects then fled the robbery scene in a stolen vehicle.

On Nov. 17 at 8:00 a.m., detectives from Bridgeport’s Robbery and Burglary Unit found 33-year-old Carlos Souffront and 46-year-old Angel Martinez at the corner of Kossuth and Maple Street in a black Nissan Rogue that was reported stolen out of Stratford, said police.

Once the stolen vehicle was spotted, Souffrant was immediately arrested. However, Martinez attempted to escape the scene, but was quickly halted by the police department’s Gang Unit, said police.

Martinez was charged with robbery in the first degree, assault on an elderly person in the third degree, and larceny in the first and sixth degree. His bond currently stands at $178,000.

Souffront was charged with robbery in the first degree, assault on an elderly person in the third degree, and larceny in the sixth degree. His bond is $150,000.

As the situation continued to unfold, two additional individuals were arrested. Patrick Brittin, 40, of Bridgeport, was arrested while standing alongside Souffront. Police say Brittin had an existing warrant for failure to appear in the second degree. He was also charged with being a fugitive from justice due to having a warrant out of Pennsylvania. His bond is $252,500.

The fourth person arrested was 39-year-old Sherri Caro of Milford. Caro was in the passenger seat of the stolen Nissan Rogue, said police. She was charged with failure to appear in the first and second degree. Her bond currently stands at $60,000.