WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four students were displaced after a car crashed into their dormitory at the University of Hartford Friday night.

Molly Polk, the university’s Vice President for Marketing and Enrollment shared that at 8:30 p.m. “a car left the roadway and struck an apartment.” Polk also shared that four students had to be relocated while damages to the dormitory could be assessed and repaired.

According to Polk no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. The university sent out a campus-wide email reminding everyone to adhere to the speed limit.

The Hartford Fire Department responded to the scene and shared that the City of Hartford’s License and Inspections division assessed the building as its structure was compromised.

“Students will be leaving campus this week for break and so far it sounds like we should have repairs complete by the time they return to campus,” said Polk.