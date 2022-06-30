WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Four Windsor men were arrested on federal narcotics distribution charges related to the large scale-trafficking of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut and a Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New England.

According to documents and statements made in court, the DEA New Haven Tactical Diversion Squad began investigating a drug trafficking organization that was allegedly led by two brothers in Windsor.

The investigation revealed the two Windsor brothers were running a drug trafficking organization. The investigation involved the use of court-authorized wiretaps, controlled purchases of narcotics, and the seizure of drugs that were shipped through U.S. mail.

Michael Lee, 24, Alexander Lee, 21, Daryl Beaufort, 24, and Justin Little, 24, were arrested on Wednesday for their involvement in the drug trafficking organization. The men were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute and the distribution of controlled substances.

Findings revealed the Lee brothers received thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and other controlled substances from a source of supply on the West Coast, according to court records. The drugs were allegedly then distributed to various street-level distributors including Beaufort and Little, as well as numerous drug customers.

Investigators seized more than 15,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, 1,8000 alprazolam “Xanax” tablets, 25 pounds of marijuana, seven firearms and thousands of dollars in cash, according to reports.



The men appeared in court before U.S. District Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford. Beaufort and Little were released on bonds, but the Lee brothers were detained.

The case is under investigation by the DEA New Haven Tactical Diversion Squad with the assistance of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Connecticut State Police, East Central Narcotics Task Force, Windsor and Enfield Police Departments.

The DEA Tactical Diversion Squad composed of personnel from the DEA and from Watertown, Glastonbury, East Windsor, Manchester, New Britain, West Haven, Hamden and Newington Police Departments.