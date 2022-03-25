(WTNH) – If gas prices have you down, the state is now offering up free bus rides. Starting April 1, you can now go anywhere the bus travels to without having to pay a dime.

It’s all part of the new gas tax holiday law. Transportation leaders are hoping it does a couple of things including giving drivers a break from the pain at the pump, bringing new people to the bus, and boosting ridership to pre-pandemic levels.

“There’s absolutely no stress about riding a bus. If you’re on the bus, even if you’re in traffic, there’s no hassle factor,” said Rich Andreski, Bureau Chief for Public Transportation.

He says since gas prices spiked, they’ve already seen a small 10 percent increase in ridership. The free bus rides will go for 90 days.